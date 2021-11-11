Viral Video: For many people, marriage is one of the most special moment of their lives and the thought of spending it with someone they love is an absolutely beautiful feeling. One such emotional moment captured in a video has gone viral. In the video, a groom is seen shedding tears of joy as he sees his bride all decked up in bridal attire. He is so happy to see her that his eyes became moist and tears start dripping. The groom’s incredibly beautiful reaction to seeing his bride is capturing hearts on social media. Seeing him, the bride also becomes emotional, while others console them.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Father Dance to Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Video Makes People Emotional | Watch

This video of bride and groom has been shared on Instagram on a page named only_punjabi_suits123 and it has been captioned as, ”Very sweet couple.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with 290 likes, making people go aww over the couple’s adorable bond. Some commented how lucky they were to have each other, while some said that the couple’s priceless reaction shows how happy they were to get married to each other.