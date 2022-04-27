Viral Video: These days, wedding videos are a rage on the internet owing to their interesting content, which amuses and entertains people. Another such video that redefines couple goals has gone viral on social media platforms and you will love it too. The video shows the groom helping the bride getting ready on their wedding day. The video, shot in the washroom, shows the groom patiently blow-drying the hair of the bride as they both are dressed in their wedding attire. The tender and beautiful moment shared between them has melted everyone’s hearts.Also Read - Muslim Family Play Hosts, Offer Their Home For Hindu Girl’s Wedding In Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

The video was posted by the couple account belonging to Kritika and Kamal. “Always there for me,” says the text on the video along with the hashtag ourweddingday. ”Tag your caring partner,” says the caption.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRITIKA❤️KAMAL (@_kritikamal_)

The video has gone viral, and people love the chemistry of the couple, with many appreciating the groom for being a caring partner. One user wrote, ”So sweet & lovely.” Another wrote, ”Kinna care krte hai. A third wrote, ”Damn cute couple😍😍May Allah bless you both.” The comment section was full of similar reactions calling the video ‘nice’ and ‘cute’.

Notably, the couple got married after a relationship of seven years. The couple lives in Nevada, USA and they have 106K followers on Instagram. They often share beautiful videos of their relationship, setting couple goals.