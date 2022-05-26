Viral Video: It’s the wedding season and the internet is brimming with interesting and hilarious videos showcasing the various aspects of the big fat Indian wedding. One such video has resurfaced on Instagram that has captured a rather funny and embarrassing moment of the groom. Well, in every wedding, there are just some unexpected situations where we just can’t help but burst into laughter. The video shows the groom’s trousers slipping down, seconds after he puts the garland on bride’s neck!Also Read - Viral Video: Bird Flies Away With Woman's Pizza, Internet is Left Amused | Watch

In this video, the groom and bride are seen on the wedding stage with garlands in their hands. As soon as he puts the varmala on the bride, his trousers slips down suddenly in front of her and all the guests assembled there start laughing. The groom takes a moment to realise what happened and starts laughing himself. Meanwhile, the bride can’t stop giggling.

This video was uploaded on Instagram account named bhutni_ke_memes, with a text that reads, ”Wait for it.”

Watch the video here:

Shared 2 days back, the video has amassed more than 8,828 views. The video has gone viral, amusing people who can’t stop making jokes on the hilarious situation. The comment section is full of laughter emojis and funny reactions.