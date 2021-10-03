Viral Video: People always dream big of their wedding, while some want it to be a simple and small affair, the majority of them want it to be a big, lavish, and grand one. And, to have a perfect grand wedding, every planning must be done in detail so that the event becomes a memorable one for a lifetime. In one such wedding event from Pakistan’s Hunza valley, the bride and groom chose to ride a JCB vehicle to reach their wedding venue and a video of the not-so-fancy ride has now gone viral on social media.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope From 4 To 10 October: Know What First Week Of October Has In Store For All Zodiac Signs

The video of the bride and groom ditching a luxury car ride and riding on the JCB excavator went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a Pakistan journalist named Ghulam Abbas Shah. He shared the video with the caption, "#VideoViral Adventures wedding in #Hunza Valley #Pakistan".

WATCH:

In the 40-second video, we can see the bride and groom in their wedding attire standing on the loading bucket area of the JCB that has been decorated with flowers. As the couple, rode the JCB, people on the road can be seen cheering and hooting for them and even bursting firecrackers when the JCB stops and the bride and groom get down from the excavator.

The video has garnered over 2.5 K views and hundreds of likes as people posted comments like, “Hats off to the cute couple for venturing into a novel celebration”, “Gajjab”, “Too good” and more.