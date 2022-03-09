Viral Video: For many people, marriage is one of the most special moment of their lives and the thought of spending it with someone they love is an absolutely beautiful feeling. One such emotional moment was captured in a video and chances are it might make your eyes moist too. The heartwarming video shows the groom tearing up when his bride dedicated a dance performance for him.Also Read - Watch: Groom, Mother-In-Law Surprises Bride By Dancing To 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' Song From Dil Chahta Hai

As the groom reached the wedding venue with his baarat, the bride surprised him by dedicating a dance performance for him. The bride, looking beautiful in a pink lehenga, could be seen dancing to the song Mere Haath Mein Hai Jo Mehndi. As the bride danced to the song and the romantic lyrics touched the groom, he started tearing up. The most heartwarming part of the video is when she wipes his tears lovingly in the end.

This video was uploaded on Instagram account named bridal_lehenga_designn with a caption that read: “Happiness of marrying the love of your life.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal lehenga (@bridal_lehenga_designn)

The couple’s incredibly beautiful reaction is capturing hearts on social media. The video has gone viral with more than 39,000 likes, making people go aww over the couple’s adorable bond. Some commented how lucky they were to have each other, while some said that the couple’s priceless reaction shows how happy they were to get married to each other.

A user wrote: “I don’t know who they are but I am very happy for both of them.” Another commented, ”Thats because they know how hard to convince for the love marriage and finally all your dream comes true when you see her in the wedding dress one day.” A third wrote, ”Felt like their struggle has paid off it’s more than love❤️God bless you both.”