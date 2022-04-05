New Delhi: The wedding day is often one of the most special days in the bride and groom’s life when their emotions pour out untamed. One such heartwarming moment was caught on camera, where the groom suddenly teared up while sitting beside his bride in a ‘mandap’. In the emotional video that has a chance of bringing moisture to anyone’s eyes, the groom could be seen breaking into tears while lovingly gazing at his bride, making her teary-eyed as well.

The video was shared on Instagram by a wedding page named weddingworldpage. In the now-viral clip, the bride and groom are sitting in the ‘mandap’ while the priest is reciting the ‘mantras’. Suddenly, the groom became emotional thinking about something and starts crying in front of everyone. The emotional moment also makes the bride emotional. However, in the end, the groom kisses the bride to express his delight of having his chosen partner beside him.

Posting the video, the weddingworldpage wrote: “Bhagwan aisa hi pati dena muje bhi 🥺😋❤️”. In the

The video has gone viral with more than 6,70,000 likes, making people go aww over the couple’s adorable bond. Some commented they to wish to find a similar bond, while others tagged their loved ones wishing for the same connection.