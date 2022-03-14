Viral Video: For many people, marriage is one of the most special moment of their lives and the thought of spending it with someone they love is an absolutely beautiful feeling. One such funny video has captured the excited reaction of a groom, and it is sure to leave you in splits. The video shows the groom and his friends, waiting for the bride on the wedding stage. As soon as the bride arrives in the wedding hall, the eager groom gets excited and pretends to swoon and fall. The groom then lovingly extends his hand and welcomes the bride on stage.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Fires Gunshots In The Air After Getting Married. Watch

There is no information about when and where the video is from, but the video is going viral on Instagram, garnering love from the audience. The video has also been uploaded on Instagram on a page named wedabout, with a caption that says, ”Tag your partner Aka favourite person!”. The text on the video reads, ”When you marry your favourite person.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WedAbout.com (@wedabout)

The video has gone viral with more than 69,000 likes, making people go aww over the couple’s adorable bond. One user wrote, ”Awww Soo cute,” while others poured love emojis for the couple.