A heartwarming video of a modern Hindu wedding is going on social media where a bride and groom could be seen kissing at the end of their nuptials. In the video, the desi bride and groom can be seen sitting on the mandap and completing their phera ceremony at a beautiful day wedding when the groom's father tells his son "you may now kiss the bride".

Hearing this, the pandit ji encourages the groom's dad and the couple saying, "Bol dijiye. Meri taraf se bhi bol dijiye." But the groom's dad asks the priest to tell the couple to kiss in Hindi. The pandit ji laughs and then shyly tells the dulha and dulhan to kiss saying, "Yeh dono kiss karenge ab".

The bride and groom, dressed in complimenting peach and white traditional outfits, could then be seen lovingly giving each other a peck on the lips. They then clapped for themselves and the guests also cheered for them. The couple's love and this adorable moment are melting the hearts of thousands of netizens.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on Instagram by 'shutterdownphotography' with the following caption: "When totally Rager Dad Kills it!! Check out the hindi version of 'you may kiss the bride'." It has now gone viral with more than 26,000 views, 1900 likes, and many reposts.