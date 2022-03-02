Viral Video: These days, wedding videos are a rage on the internet owing to their funny and dramatic content, which amuses and entertains people. However, not all weddings are fun particularly when the bride and groom don’t see eye to eye with each other. In one such video going viral, the couple certainly don’t seem happy as they get into a fight with each other during varmala ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Angrily Throw Garlands at Each Other, People Ask 'Shaadi Hai Ya Dushmani' | Watch

The video shows the bride and groom standing in front of each other on the wedding stage, along with their relatives. The groom who doesn’t seem happy at all, feeds the bride sweets, but she turns away her face. The groom gets annoyed at this and throws the sweets on her. Meanwhile, the bride also gets angry, picks up the sweets and throws them on the groom. This angers him so much that he starts slapping the bride as the crowd is shocked to see the spectacle.

The video was uploaded on Facebook by Ramsubhag Yadav which has gathered 2.3 million views so far.

Watch the video here:

Users were quick to assume that it seems like the two are being forcefully married, and their marriage wouldn’t last long if they are already fighting on the day of their wedding. Meanwhile, many found the video funny and poured laughter emojis in the comments section. Others questioned the violent behavior of the man towards his wife-to-be.

