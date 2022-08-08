Wedding Viral Video: These days, wedding videos are a rage on the internet owing to their funny and dramatic content, which amuses and entertains people. However, not all weddings are fun particularly when the bride and groom don’t see eye to eye with each other. One such video shows a couple entering into an intense fight on their wedding day at the mandap. In the video, the bride angrily extends her hand toward the groom, following which he resists her actions. A fierce fight then breaks between the two and both of them wrestle with each other. People around them try to stop them, but to no avail. The reason behind the fight is not yet clear.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Cat Dances to Bhangra Beats, Netizens Call It 'Meowpreet Singh Purrjabi' | Watch

An Instagram page called shared the video and wrote, “We all know a couple that’s toxic.”

Watch the viral video here:

Users were thoroughly amused by the video, while others were extremely curious to know what really caused the fight. Some Instagram users said that the marriage wouldn’t last long if they are already fighting on the day of their wedding. ”What on earth is happening here?”, wrote one user while another commented, “They could have at least waited till they got back to the hotel why tumble around in front of family and friends.” A third commented, “OMG maybe they should rethink this marriage.” A fourth sarcastically said, “Well, that’s one way to start a lifelong commitment..”