Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also full of love and kindness. That’s the reason why adorable clips of doggos are the most-watched and loved animal videos on the internet. One such video that will definitely make you smile is of a pet dog crashing the dance floor and stealing the show as its humans dance on their wedding day.Also Read - Viral Video: 70-Year-Old Nagpur Man Sells Poha to Make Ends Meet, Internet Salutes His Spirit | Watch

The video shows the husband dressed in a black tuxedo and the wife dressed in a white off-shoulder gown. As they have their first dance, their dog couldn’t help but get in on the action. The dog, dressed in a tuxedo too, just casually walked on the dance floor and interrupted their special moment in the most adorable way. Meanwhile, friends and family of the couple burst out laughing after witnessing this cute moment.

The video was shared on Instagram account named Proposals & Weddings with a caption that says, ”Ummm excuse me…I’d like to dance too!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proposals & Weddings 💕 (@proposalspage)

Needless to say, the clip has gone viral with more than 4000 views and lots of comments. Many absolutely loved the sweet little family, while others said that dogs are just like little children at a wedding.

One user said, ”Equivalent to children at a wedding,” while others dropped love and heart emojis.