Viral Video: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. Needless to say, snakes are many people’s worst fear and even spotting them is a total nightmare, let alone touching them! Now, a bizarre video has resurfaced on social media websites, which shows a bride and groom exchanging snake garlands during their wedding. Yes, you read it right!Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Snake Enters River As People Enjoy a Swim. Watch What Happens Next

The incident happened in a remote village of Beed district in Maharashtra, where the bride and groom chose deadly snake garlands instead of the customary flower garlands. The video shows the couple dressed in white attires, wrapping the snakes around each other’s necks and none of them seem even a little bit scared. The bride first puts a huge snake around the groom’s neck, following which the couple poses for photographs. When it’s the groom’s turn, he brings a big python and puts it around the bride’s neck . A huge crowd is also present there to attend the wedding. Notably, the two are local wildlife department employees, who reside in a remote district of the state.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, leaving netizens stunned who can’t seem to wrap their heads around the bizarre wedding ritual. Many people joked about it, while others were curious to know what was happening. One user wrote, ”ye konsi shadi h yrr….” Another commented, ”Small size snake on men is like zindagi ke saath bhi aur Big snake on woman is like zindagi ke baad bhi.” A third wrote, ”I think thy be like: shadi krni hai bas karni hai Khatro se ham nhi darte hai.”