Bride Groom Video: In these modern times, we now see couples openly expressing their love for each other at their weddings, whether it's with a kiss on the cheek or a romantic dance performance. However, not every groom openly expresses how amazing it feels to finally get the girl of his dreams and get married, and neither the bride enters while dancing on a Bollywood mashup. Some couples are shy and act like the old times while romantic gestures were low key. We see one such low key romantic gesture by a groom who just cannot stop smiling at his bride after they tied the knot.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'memelandhimachal' and has received 3.2 million views and 65k likes. The reel shows a couple who just got done with the marriage ceremony finally sitting down to have dinner together in one plate.

While both the bride and groom seem shy, he can't control his happiness on getting married and keeps similing at the bride and the camera. Meanwhile, the bride has her head down in a shy way and is seen eating gulab jamun from their shared plate. The shy couple looked adorable as they sat together to eat. Netizens found the groom's expressions hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

