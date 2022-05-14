Viral Video Today: Firecrackers can startle horses and loud noises trigger them. Those who handle horses, especially wedding horses, should be knowing this in order to avoid irking the animal and also for the safety of people around it.Also Read - Viral Video: Stunt Doubles Bride and Groom Set Themselves on Fire To Exit Wedding in Style. Watch

When a wedding procession (baarat) was about to start, ceremonies for the groom were being held when the horse (ghodi) is fed and the groom climbs on top of it. It is already stressful for the horse with all the loud music being played by the band. So, when someone brought out a firework party popper, it really startled the horse. With the groom still sitting on top of it, the horse could be seen running away from the house as fast as it can.

Meanwhile, the horse handler is trying to chase it but couldn't keep up with the animal's speed. The horse could be seen running away with the groom on top as all the shocked baaratis didn't know what do to next with the groom gone. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page 'ghantaa' and has received over 4 million views.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?