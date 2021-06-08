Viral Video: With wedding season in full swing across the country, many funny and dramatic stories are coming to the fore. One such video going viral on social media shows a groom suddenly breaking into dance in middle of the wedding. In the video, the groom along with the bride can be seen sitting at the wedding mandap as rituals are in progress. The groom suddenly makes dance gestures and then stands up and starts dancing funnily to the surprise of both the families. Also Read - Dulhan ka Gussa: UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Groom & 'Baaratis' Force Her to Dance, Misbehave With Relatives

Most of them seem shocked, including the bride, while others tell him to stop, but to no avail. Some others are seen laughing at this bizarre dance.

Watch the video here:

It’s not known where the video is from, but people are loving the video and can’t stop laughing at the groom’s impromptu dance. Many are wondering what could be the reason behind this?

Recently, another video of a groom dancing and grooving along with some ladies during his wedding procession has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, one can see the dulha (groom) dressed in his wedding attired and showing his dance moves to the tune of a Bhojpuri song along with some ladies of his family. The groom can be seen doing some carefree thumkaas as his wedding procession awaits in the middle of a road