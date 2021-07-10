Patna: A wedding procession had to reach the bride’s home via boats as her village in Bihar was inundated after heavy rains. Due to monsoon rains, the water level of the Bagmati river had risen leading to the flooding in Gobarsittha village of Samstipur district.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wears a Golgappa Crown on Her Head, Her Smile Wins Hearts | Watch

After the wedding, the baarat and the new bride had to return in the same manner to get to the groom's home.

Villagers arranged three boats for members of the wedding procession.

A video of the procession on boats has also surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Bihar: A wedding procession reached a bride's home in Samastipur's Gobarsittha village on boats & returned with her on the same, as the village is inundated due to rise in water level of Bagmati River. Three boats were arranged by the villagers for the procession. pic.twitter.com/10U3vq3mCW — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Bihar: Barat reached the girl's house after boarding the boat due to no flood in a village in Kalyanpur police station area of Samastipur. The wedding ceremony was also completed in flood waters and the bride was departed from the boat itself @NitishKumar

pic.twitter.com/LTj21JtXZA — कोमल कर्णवाल 👨‍🎓 (@KaranwalKomal) July 10, 2021

Bihar has been witnessing flood situation in several districts due to heavy rainfall.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts. A day earlier he had undertaken aerial survey of flood-affected parts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi districts.

On July 5, Bihar, a few trains were diverted due to rising floodwater in the Samastipur division according to Northern Railways.

(With ANI inputs)