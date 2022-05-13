Bride Viral Video: One of the biggest days for Indian brides is also one of their longest as ceremonies begin in the morning with haldi and choora. Then the bride rushes to get glammed up for the big day before heading off for the wedding which many times goes on till the next morning. Before the groom arrives with the baarat, the bride has to wait for a long time and the anxiety keeps increasing as the marriage ceremony gets closer and closer.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Enters With Swag, Wearing Kala Chashma and Dancing to Salaam-E-Ishq. Watch

So a bride sought the comfort of her favourite drink to keep her nerves calm. After getting ready for the wedding, the bride could be seen going for a quick Starbucks run. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘wedlookmagazine’. It has gone viral with over 3.9 million views and 209k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Tries to Dodge Jaimala, Bride Reacts in The Funniest Way. Watch

The reel shows the bride driving her car while wearing a beautiful pink and gold lehenga. She could be seen sipping cold coffee from a tall cup of Starbucks’ Java Chip Frappuccino drink to beat the heat and also the anxiety. “When only Starbucks can calm your wedding anxiety,” the text on the video said. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Falls Asleep While Waiting For Phera Ceremony To Begin. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedlook Magazine ® (@wedlookmagazine)

What do you think of the video?