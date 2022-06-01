Viral Video: It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. Recently, we have seen many viral videos of brides making unique wedding entries, whether it’s a Bollywood dance performance, chariot or a hovering swing. Another such video is going viral on social media where a beautiful bride can be seen shattering traditional norms by entering her wedding venue on a tractor. The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Betul where a bride ditched the conventional car ride and rode a tractor to her wedding venue.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Uncle & Aunty Dance to Govinda's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Rock The Stage | Watch

According to Indian Express, the bride has been identified as Bharti Targe, who is an engineer by profession. In the video, Targe can be seen donning black sunglasses as she drives the decorated tractor towards the wedding venue. Her two brothers also accompany her as she drives the tractor. The bride’s unusual entry left the guests stunned.

Watch the video here:

A bride in Betul arrived at her wedding on a tractor. The bride, Bharti Tagde, is seen entering the wedding pavilion wearing black glasses and riding a tractor. On the tractor, she is accompanied by her two brothers @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/apdqrIBvyA — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 27, 2022

According to the report, Bharti got married on May 26 in the Javra village located in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district. Bharti said that she desired to do something different on her wedding day as the trend of taking entry in a palanquin or car has become old.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and people loved to see the swagger bride. Industrialist Anand Mahindra also reacted to the video and wrote, ”Bharti’ driving a Swaraj. (A @MahindraRise brand) Makes sense…”