New Delhi: It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the weddings of many, and to make up for this disruption, brides, grooms and their family and friends have come up with creative new ways of recording this lifetime event and make it a special one for the couple. In one such similar incident, a bride decided to sit on the groom's lap and pose for a group photo as his friends occupy the place beside the groom. The video went viral after it was posted by an Instagram page named AlvinFilms with the caption, "This is how our bride claims her groom".

The viral video shows the bride wearing her pink wedding lehenga picking it up slightly and walking towards the golden and white wedding chair as her groom and two of his friends can already be seen occupying all the space on the chair. Meanwhile, she can be seen climbing on a footstool and sitting on her groom’s lap, and posing for a picture with the group. The undated video has garnered over 369K likes and views and is liked by social media users.