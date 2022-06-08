Bride Video Viral: Being an Indian bride can be very exhausting. Desi brides have a get through a million views before she can finally be called ‘married’. One of the crucial, yet tiring ceremonies in Indian weddings is the mehendi ceremony. The bride has to sit still for hours as multiple artists create beautiful designs on her arms and legs with henna.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Dad Rock The Dance Stage With Incredible Moves on 'O Saki Saki' | Watch

A video is going viral that shows a bride getting her mehendi done but in a unique and convenient way. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page 'wedabout' with the trending song Jhoom by Ali Zafar. The clip has received over 69k views and 2,100 likes.

The reel shows a bride lying on a bed while mehendi artists apply mehendi on her almost all of her arms and half of her legs. Even with two to three artists, the amount of work going into the design can easily take more than 3-4 hours and then it can take an equal amount of time for it to dry up. During this, the bride is bound to get tired while holding her arms and legs out. This bride lied down on her bed and took a nap as mehendi artists did their thing.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WedAbout.com (@wedabout)

What do you think of the video?