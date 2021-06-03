Viral video: With wedding season in full swing, many marriages are taking place in different parts of the country, in the shadow of Covid. Needless to say, Indian weddings are full of drama and twists, and many wedding stories go viral on a daily basis. In one such wedding video that is being widely shared, a bride is seen walking up to the stage accompanied by her friends., with flowers in her hands. One would think that the flowers are meant to welcome the groom, but soon there is a twist. As soon as the bride comes in front of the groom, she angrily throws flowers at his face as if she were slapping him. Also Read - Bride's Video of Celebratory Firing During Wedding Goes Viral, Booked | WATCH

The video was shared on Instagram by a user called official_niranjanm87, and a wedding song also plays in the background.

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral and many are busy speculating the reason behind the bride’s angry reaction. Many found it really funny, while others slammed her attitude with one user saying, ”Ye to kisi or ki setting lagti h jese dulhe ka swagat kiya hai.” Another commented, ””Gadho ki kami nahi hai….. itna attitude tha toh pehle hi mana kar deti ya dekh leti.” Well, what do you think could be the reason?

