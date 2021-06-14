Viral Video: With wedding season in full swing, many marriages are taking place in different parts of the country, in the shadow of Covid. Needless to say, Indian weddings are full of drama and twists, and many wedding stories go viral on a daily basis. In one such wedding video that is being widely shared, a bride is seen angrily throwing a mithai at the groom on the wedding stage. Also Read - Dulhan ka Gussa: UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Groom & 'Baaratis' Force Her to Dance, Misbehave With Relatives

The funny incident happened when a ritual of feeding sweets to the groom was taking place. In the video, both bride and groom are seen standing on the stage and the woman is supposed to feed a mithai to the groom. When he initially hesitates and takes time to extend his hand, the angry bride throws the sweet on the wedding stage, to the surprise of everyone.

This video has been shared on Instagram by a page called Tube.indian. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tube indian 💀🇮🇳 (@tube.indian)

The video has gone viral and netizens are wondering what the reason could be behind the bride’s angry reaction. The video has so far fetched more than 43,000 likes and several amusing comments.

One user wrote, ”Calm down Bhabhi,” while another commented, ”mitthai barbaad.” Some speculated that it might be a forced wedding.

In another wedding video that is being widely shared, a bride is seen walking up to the stage accompanied by her friends, with flowers in her hands. One would think that the flowers are meant to welcome the groom, but soon there is a twist. As soon as the bride comes in front of the groom, she angrily throws flowers at his face as if she were slapping him.