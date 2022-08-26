Dulhan Ka Dance: The wedding season is in full force in India and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos capturing all the madness of the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget about the indispensable elements of dance and music? One such dance video is going viral which shows the bride stealing the show with her ‘zabardast’ dance as she makes her way to the dance floor. In the video, the bride is seen doing a solo dance performance on the superhit song ‘Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re’. From the video, it appears that the jaimala ceremony is already over as the bride is seen with a garland around her neck. Without being shy, the beautiful bride exudes confidence, as she dances to the song with cordinated steps and energy.Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Woman Teaches Jana Gana Mana to Her Son, Desis Feel Proud | Watch

This video has been uploaded on Instagram account named bridal_lehenga_designn, with a caption that reads, "Muje no lakkha manga de ."

WATCH THE BRIDE’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO HERE:

The video is swiftly going viral, and netizens loved the beautiful dance performance. The video has raked over 800 likes and several comments. Users poured several heart and fire emojis in the comment section and were all praises for the bride.