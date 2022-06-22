Bride Dance Video: Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season and every day or the other, funny and heartwarming videos of Indian weddings go viral. Needless to say, nothing lights up a wedding function like a fun dance performance. One such video warming the hearts of desis, is an entertaining dance performance by a bride. In the video, the bride and her bridesmaids steal the show as they put up a dhamkedar dance performance on a mashup of the hit item song Chikni Chameli and Sharara Sharara.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Relish Delicious Golgappas After Varmala Ceremony, Netizens Find It Relatable | Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the bride named Anisha Kay, who is a Los Angeles-based dancer and orthodontist, with a caption that read, "If you thought my dad was good, just wait until you see my friends." Earlier, she posted another snippet from her dance performance where she danced with her dad on Nora Fatehi's O Saki Saki.

As soon Chikni Chamil plays, Anisha and her bridesmaids start with same dance steps as Katrina Kaif in the song and nail the choreography. Then they show off some original moves on some beats that blend into Shamita Shetty's item number Sharara Sharara. The bride squad put up an energetic and graceful dance performance with synchronized steps and perfect expressions, as guests clap and cheer them on. The bride is wearing a beautiful off-white embroidered lehenga, while her bridesmaids are wearing lehengas of different colours.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N I S H A K A Y (@anishakula)

Amazing, wasn’t it?