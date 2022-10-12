Viral Video: The shaadi season is going on in India and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat wedding. Needless to say, dance performances are one of the most fun parts of any Indian wedding. And of course, the dance by the bride’s sisters and friends is one of the most special one, and typically the highlight of the sangeet function. One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride and her bridesmaids rocking the dance floor with their amazing dance performance.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Dances With The Bride On Her Wedding Day, Internet Loves The Sweet Moment | Watch

In the video, all the girls are dressed in vibrant and beautiful lehengas, with their hair and makeup neatly done. Together they perform on a medley of popular Bollywood songs like Rangi Saari, Mera Mann Dole, Iktara, Dola Re Dola, Let The Music play and others in the backdrop of a beautiful stage. Their energy, vibe and beautiful dance steps will definitely make you want to groove too. Meanwhile, people in the audience including the groom are left swooning over the performance. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Bride, Scottish Groom Enter Their Wedding With Bagpiper And Dhol Walas. Watch

BRIDE & HER GIRL SQUAD DANCE TO BOLLYWOOD SONGS AT SANGEET: WATCH VIDEO

The video has gone viral and has amassed 1 million views likes so far, with users loving the bride and her squad’s awesome dance performance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis and comments like ‘wow’ and ‘amazing’.

One user wrote, “What a selection of songs I mean like rangi saari, iktara and dola re dola. Bride is 100% like me. I also want to dance on this songs in my wedding. I’m a true 2000’s Bollywood movies fan and songs I feel proud to see sance on that iktara song……… I love it.” Another commented, “Hats off to the bride’s energy and stamina !” A third said, “An Absolutely beautiful and elegant bride and talented dancer What a meaningful selection of songs and celebration of love.”