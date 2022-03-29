Viral Video: Needless to say, an Indian wedding is incomplete without some thumkas and fun dance performances. Thankfully, those days are gone when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day and would sit coyly in one corner. One such video is going viral which shows the bride having some fun before her wedding by dancing to her heart’s content. The bride, dressed in a beautiful red lehenga, is seen setting the stage on fire as she dances to Sukhbir’s ‘Taare Gin Gin’. As the song plays, the excited bride starts dancing in her own adorable style with super energetic steps while the groom standing next to her, talks to guests. A little later, another guest joins her in the fun and together, they pull off impressive dance moves. Throughout, the vide, the bride has a cute smile on her face, indicating that she’s really happy.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Acts Shy as Bride Surprises Him With Dance Performance Before Jaimala Ceremony. Watch

An Instagram account WedAbout shared the video with a capton that reads, ”We are living for the energy of this bride! 💃Tag someone who will be happiest on her/his wedding day.”

Watch the video here:

Shared 2 days ago, the video has amassed more than 6000 likes and several comments. One user wrote, ”I am sure I am going to dance like her with more energy on my wedding day .” Another commented, ”This bride is a psycho girl but i love her .” Others filled the comments section with fire and love emojis, and loved the energy of the bride.

