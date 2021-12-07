A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man’s friends decided to give a memorable gift to the newly-wed couple at their wedding reception. The video was shared on Instagram by the user WhizCo and has over 81,000 views and 5,380 likes. The caption of the post said: “Don’t miss the end.” The song ‘Yaro Ne Mere Vaste’ or ‘Friends Anthem’ by Rajeev Raja could be heard in the background of the video.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Asks Groom Why Are You Getting Married, Her Reaction To His Answer is Adorable

The video shows a group of friends of the groom entering the reception venue while holding a massive box decorated with flowers that said LG washing machine. They struggled to bring the huge box as if it was really heavy on the stage. They then posed for a picture with the married couple with the gift in all of their hands. Also Read - Viral Video: Ex-Boyfriend Crashes Varmala Ceremony, Forcefully Puts Sindoor on Bride's Maang | Watch

That is when it is revealed that it was a prank. The friends let go of the box and the groom could be seen carrying the gift himself. Due to the box being extremely lightweight, the groom realises it’s empty. The groom then bursts into laughter as he realises that it was all a prank. The bride and others are also seen laughing uncontrollably. The epic prank will truly be a memorable gift for the couple. Also Read - Viral Video: Dulha-Dulhan Kiss at Mandap on Pandit's Request, Netizens Call it Adorable

Watch the viral video below: