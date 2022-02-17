Viral Video: Indian weddings are just incomplete without some thumkas and fun dance performances. Thankfully, those days are gone when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day and would sit coyly in one corner. These days, brides are bringing the much-needed change in society by breaking age-old stereotypes. One such video is going viral which shows the bride having some fun before her wedding by dancing to her heart’s content.Also Read - Prayagraj Bride & Groom Dress up as Radha-Krishna at Their Wedding Reception, Stage Set Like Vrindavan

The video shows the bride, dressed in a beautiful red lehenga, dancing like no one’s watching. As the dhol is played, the excited bride starts dancing in her own adorable style with super energetic steps just like typical baaratis. After all, the purpose of dance is to have fun, right?

An Instagram account called brides_special which often shares such fun wedding videos shared the clip and wrote ”Why should grooms have all the fun? Meet “NOT A SHY BRIDE” 😂 She just wanted to be herself, the super entertainer, cheerful, full of life.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Special By SRISHTI (@brides_special)

Shared a day ago, the video is going viral and has amassed around 500 likes with users loving the bride’s crazy dance. The makeup artist shared the video which got several comments. One user wrote, ”Hahahha BINDAAAS BRIDE” while another commented, ”She expressed the feelings of all the brides in one video.” A third wrote, ”Yeh toh pkka viral h video.”