Viral Video: Needless to say, the sweltering summer heat and soaring temperatures is just making our lives difficult. Now imagine getting married in such a weather while being laden with heavy wedding lehenga and bulky jewelry! The entire festive mood gets spoilt by sweaty irritation and hot weather, causing a lot of problems to everyone involved. Now, one bride has aptly expressed her discomfort with getting married in summers.Also Read - Viral Video: Filmy Bride Sits Atop Moving Car, Proposes to Groom in Shah Rukh Khan Style | Watch

In the video, the bride dressed in wedding attire, says she wishes she had gotten married during winters because it’s just too hot. The bride’s friend tells her that ‘Ab dobara bol na… bol toh sahi’. The bride says, ”Kaash sardiyon mein shaadi hoti, bohot garmi lag rahi hai.” Hearing this, everyone starts laughing.

The video has also been uploaded on Instagram on a page named witty_wedding, with a caption that reads, ”Dil ka Dard jinke garmi me shadi ho rhi h ya hone wale hai.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

The video has gone viral, and many people found it relatable. One user opined that getting married in winters is equally tough and wrote, ”Sardi me meri huyi thi bahut thand lagti hai” Another said, ”Ab to ho gayi.” Others tagged their friends who are also getting married in summers, while others shared laughing emojis.