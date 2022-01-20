Viral Video: The wedding season is still going on and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the most important day of brides and grooms. Gone are the days when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day. These days, brides are bringing the much-needed change in society by breaking age-old norms and stereotypes. One such video has gone viral showing a bride driving a bike, apparently before her wedding.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Dances to 'Mahi Ve' With Her Mom & Sisters, Internet Hearts It | Watch

In the video, the bride dressed in a red lehenga and jewelry is seen driving a bullet on the road. The bride’s carefree attitude is being loved by social media users. This video was shared on Instagram by an account named witty_wedding with a caprion that reads, ”When your family agree for your love marriage. Tag those friends who are really very excited for their wedding bus family maan jae.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

The video has gone viral, and people loved the swag of the bride. However, some others expressed concern over her safety and said that she should have used a helmet, at least. One user wrote, ”Woh dress tyre mein chala gaya to panga ho jayega.” Another wrpte, ”Riding a bike is totally fine. But wearing such heavy dresses and without helmet is very risky. Things people do to be viral on social media.”

What do you think?