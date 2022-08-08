Bride Dance Video: Indian weddings are beautiful, colourful, full of tradition, music, dance and love. They are mostly fun and happy affair wherein people let loose and enjoy the festivities. Gone are the days when the couple would shyly sit on the stage while others groove on the DJ floor. One such dance video is going viral which shows the bride stealing the show with her ‘zabardast’ dance as she welcomes the groom. In the video, it can be seen that the groom has reached the wedding venue with the baarat. As he is seated on a sofa, the bride makes a grand entry by dancing to ‘Saiyaan Superstar’. She dedicates the dance to the groom and grooves enthusaistically to the peppy song. Although the groom’s face is not visible in the video, he can be seen clapping in the frame.Also Read - 30 Years After Death, Bride and Groom Get Married in Karnataka. Read Viral Thread

The video of the bride’s dance has been shared on Instagram on a page named photoshoot_wedding. The video has resurfaced on social media and has been viewed by several people, whereas liked by 38,123 people.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wedding_photoshoot 🔵 (@photoshoot_wedding)

The video has gone viral, and people loved the dance. ”Good looking,” said one user while another commented, “Best.. dilkash..lajawab impressive performance.”