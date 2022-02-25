Viral Video: Indian weddings are just incomplete without some thumkas and fun dance performances. Thankfully, those days are gone when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day and would sit coyly in one corner. These days, brides are bringing the much-needed change in society by breaking age-old stereotypes. One such video is going viral, which shows the bride having some fun before her wedding by performing bhangra to dhol beats.Also Read - Real-Life Bala? UP Bride Faints After Finding Groom Wearing a Wig, Refuses to Marry Him

The video shows the enthusiastic bride, dressed in wedding lehenga, showing off her energetic and impressive bhangra moves, while enjoying herself thoroughly. “Not a usual bride, who wants this much confidence?” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inderpreet | MAKEUP ARTIST💄 (@ipglitz)

The bride, identified as Ayushee, also uploaded the video on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “I always wanted to bring my own baarat. Ps: Not a shy bride.”

The video has gone viral, with millions of views and 168,752 likes. The comment section is full of heart and fire emojis with people loving the bride’s fun dance. Others were surprised as to how the bride pulled off such an energetic dance in a heavy lehenga.

One user said, ”Finally a bride that isn’t shy and isn’t afraid to dance and have fun. This is refreshing to see.” Another wrote, ”How is she dancing in such a heavy lehenga,” A third said, ”Amazinngggg, it is truly difficult to dance with this energy when you are wearing a bridal lehnga.” Others called her, ”The most energetic bride”, and ”Rockstar bride.”