The vidaai or bidai is the emotional thing about Indian weddings. Seeing the bride’s parents cry as their daughter leaves them makes everyone around them tear up. A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a bride can be seen laughing and dancing during her vidaai.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wants To Go For Pheras in Ripped Jeans Instead of Lehenga. WATCH

The bride, Mansi Goswami, could be seen crying a little during her vidaai ceremony while everyone is laughing. She says goodbye to everybody and waves at them with a big smile on her face. She then later danced on the song Gaadi Waala Aaya by Avinash Patel. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Left Shell-Shocked as Wedding Cake Falls Over, But There's a Twist

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘witty_wedding’ with the following caption: “Bidai with a twist. most emotional bidai ever. This real-life funny bidai scene is going to make your day”. The video has gone viral with over 5 lakh views and 37,000 likes. Also Read - Weightlifting Dulhan: Bride Hits The Gym Before Wedding. Watch Viral Video

Watch the viral video below: