Viral Video: These days, wedding videos are a hit on the internet owing to their funny and relatable content. Every day or the other, hilarious stories of bride and groom go viral on the internet, amusing social media users. Indian weddings are mostly happy affairs with fun and festivities around. During the wedding, the groom’s friends especially are in a jolly mood and leave no chance to have fun. One such video is going viral which shows a wedding guest, apparently the groom’s friend, accidentally falling over him in a rather hilarious way.Also Read - Viral Video: Iranian Man Balances 85 Spoons On His Body, Sets New Guinness World Record | Watch

In the video, the bride and groom are seen sitting on the stage. Meanwhile, two friends of the groom are seen showering currency notes on the the couple. One of the friends then proceeds to sit next to the groom on the chair’s armrest and slips and falls right in his lap. The groom gets angry and asks his friend to leave from there.

The video has been shared on Instagram on an account named Divya Sharma.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and amassed over 152,995 likes. Many people found the video funny and poured fire and laughing emojis in the comments section.