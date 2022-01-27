Viral Video: It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. In the era of themed weddings, brides and grooms take the lead and make grand entries at their wedding venues by arriving on chariots, rotating platforms and swings. In one such instance, a groom arrived at his wedding venue on a JCB in Shimla! However, it wasn’t with the intention of making a grand entry. He was forced to take a ride in a JCB machine as heavy snowfall caused hindrance while he was on his way, for his marriage rituals. Because of the heavy snowfall, many roads on higher altitudes across Himachal have been closed, leaving the groom no choice but to opt for a JCB machine.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Hen Fights Off Snake To Protect Her Chicks, What Happens Next | Watch

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @Anilkimta2. He wrote, ”Because of heavy Snowfall going on in Himachal,a barat was ferried in Two JCB Machines in a Snow Bound are of Shimla district in Himachal ..Watch this video of Barat in JCBs ..Himachali Rocks.”