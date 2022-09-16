Viral Video Today: Online shopping and delivery apps have made our lives much more convenient. Dunzo is one such instant delivery service that makes the lives of people living in metro cities comfortable by delivering groceries, and essentials, or picking up and delivering packages for them at their doorstep or in this case, train-step.Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistani Actor Slammed For Throwing Plastic Waste Into River, Blames COVID Brain Fog | Watch

A video is going crazy viral on social media that shows a Dunzo delivery agent running behind a train to hand a package to a woman. The clip was shared on Instagram by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. It has received over 1.2 million views and 70k likes. “Pushpa jhukega nahi, Dunzo rukega nahi,” reads the caption.

In the clip, the Dunzo delivery agent can be seen running after a train that is leaving the station. A woman onboard the train is gesturing at him to run faster as the train is leaving. The agent ran as fast as he could and was able to successfully hand the woman her package. She could be seen waving the package over her head happily, thanking the agent.

Netizens termed the moment a total Dilwale Dulhani Le Jaayenge moment, calling it DDLJ Part 2. Funnily, the song 'Tujhe dekha toh yeh jana sanam…' could be heard playing over the reel too. Instagram users loved the Dunzo agent dedication to give the woman her package and do a good job. "Aww I love this," a user wrote. Another user commented, "He deserves a promotion."

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DUNZO AGENT RUNNING AFTER TRAIN TO DELIVER PACKAGE HERE:

What a kind and dedicated man!