Viral Video: Duo Plays ‘Calm Down’ Song by Selena Gomez And Rema On Tabla; Netizens Love the Vibe

Viral: In the short clip, two men are seen standing in the middle of a basketball court with pairs of tabla on a table.

Two Men Play 'Calm Down' Song On Tabla(Photo Credit: Instagram@nihalsinghlive)

Viral: There are numerous videos on the internet that showcase people’s unique talents. And playing musical instruments is one of the most popular on the internet because they are entertaining and fun. One such video has surfaced on social media websites that shows a duo playing Rema and Selena Gomez’s globally popular song ‘Calm Down’ on tabla.

The viral video was posted on Instagram by a user named @nihalsinghlive. “My brother @shobhitbanwait flew in for an all of 6 hours, and this is how we spent our time. FEEL THE VIBE #CalmDown,” read the caption alongside the video.

In the short clip, two men are seen standing in the middle of a basketball court with pairs of tabla on a table. One of them is seen dribbling a basketball as he comes running toward the table. While the song ‘Calm down’ is playing in the background, the duo can be seen playing the tabla at the same time. The duo doesn’t miss a beat and plays the tabla with zeal.

WATCH VIDEO OF MEN PLAYING TABLA HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIHAL SINGH (@nihalsinghlive)

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 81,497 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. “Just came across your video randomly and omg fell in love with this one!! Gosh you guys are talented man 👏 love from Pk ❤️,” wrote one user. “Best version of my favourite track,” expressed another. “I got goosebumps… Beautiful,” added the third user. “YO…So so good mind blowing amazing..guys this is one of my favourite songs and you guys are rock N roll super,” added the fourth user. “Amazing loving the vibe,” commented the fifth user.