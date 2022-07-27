Kesariya Viral Video :After a long wait, fans finally got to hear the full version of Brahmastra song ‘Kesariya’, but were left disappointed with the ‘love storiyan’ phrase in the song. The line goes like this – “Kajal ki siyaahi se likhi hai tune jaane kitnon ki Love Storiyan”, and many people compared it to being an elaichi in their biryani. Several musicians and Instagram influencers also came up with their own versions of the song sans the love storiyan part. Now, Dutch singer Emma Heesters who sings covers of popular Indian melodies, shared her own version of the song on Instagram in which she creatively omitted the Love Storiya bit. She also mentioned that 20-year-old singer Harsh More’s version of the song inspired her to sing it.Also Read - Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to ‘Love Storiya’ Memes From Brahmastra Song | Watch Exclusive Video

In the video, she is seen singing, “Kajal ki siyahi se likhi, ab ho na paaye teri meri ye dooriyan.” Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kesariya without “lovestoriya” 🤣 I got inspired by @notharshmore, who impressed me so much I wanted to sing it too!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heesters (@emmaheesters)

Prior to this, she has also covered popular Bollywood songs such as Bijlee Bijlee and Raatan Lambiyaan and even sang an English version of the famous song Ranjha from Shershaah. Instagram users loved this beautiful rendition, and showered parises on her. Appreciating her, one user wrote, “You’re Amazing And You Never Fail To Make Us Smile And Adorable With Your Good Voice and Kesariya Is One Of My Favourite Song Thanks For Covering.” Another commented, “I love you Emma how much afford you done to sing a Hindi song love from Chandigarh India.” A third said, “You’re amazing.”

Kesariya, which is picturised on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is crooned by Arijit Singh.