Viral Video: Needless to say, Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori's groovy tunes are making waves across the globe. The beautiful song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is the current obsession of all music lovers and has captured many a hearts in India. The song has been on everyone's lips for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. Now, Dutch singer Emma Heesters who sings covers of popular Indian songs, posted a cover of the Pasoori in her own beautiful voice and netizens simply love it. In the video, she enthusiastically sings the peppy song with apt expressions.

”Pasoori, it was time for a new reels! sooo which song do you wanna hear next?”, she wrote while captioning the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people loved her rendition. Lavishing praises on her, a user wrote, ”This is the best version of pasoori on the whole internet.” ”Lots of love from India,” wrote another. The comments section was full of fire and heart emojis and words like ‘amazing’ and ‘superb’.