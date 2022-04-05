Viral Video: If you are active on Instagram, you must have come across various reels with Chaand Baliyaan as the background song. The melodious song sung by Aditya A has taken Instagram by storm and is trending as the favourite song for reels. Now, a Dutch singer identified as Emma Heesters has sung the popular song in her own beautiful voice and Indians simply love it. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Dances On 'Leja Leja' With Her Girl Squad, Steals The Show With Her Moves | Watch

The video shows the Emma dressed in white top and pink sweater, as she sings the lyrics of Chaand Baaliyan, with apt expressions. was absolutely on-point. “Chaand Baaliyan. Most requested song of last week! What song should I sing next week?” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heesters (@emmaheesters)

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, and Indians totally loved her rendition of the song. One user wrote, ”This song was next level ma’am, just loved it, it was so cute listening you singing Indian so perfectly, you are just insaaaannee, hat’s off to you Emma.” Another wrote, ”You are just proving music has no language! Awesome.” Others filled the comments section with emojis and encouraging comments.

Prior to this, she has also covered popular Bollywood songs such as Bijlee Bijlee and Raatan Lambiyaan and even sang an English version of the famous song Ranjha from Shershaah. She had also previously sung the lyrics of the Srivalli and Oo Antava.