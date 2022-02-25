Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success, not just in India, but abroad too. Be its impactful dialogues or catchy songs, the movie has managed to impress one and all. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. Instagram Influencers from around the world are now making dance videos on its peppy songs and dialogues. Now, another video of a Dutch woman singing Oo Antava from Pushpa has gone viral, impressing desis. Also Read - Viral Video: Ladakhi Folk Artists Sing Soulful Rendition of Sandese Aate Hain From Border. Watch

The singer, identified as Emma Heesters, who previously sang the lyrics of the song Srivalli, has now posted a video of herself performing Oo Antava. In the video, she perfectly sings the song with apt expressions. ”Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava • this was the most requested song of this week! 🥰 comment which one you wanna see next,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heesters (@emmaheesters)

Prior to this, she has also covered popular Bollywood songs such as Bijlee Bijlee and Raatan Lambiyaan and even sang an English version of the famous song Ranjha from Shershaah.

The video has gone viral, and netizens including Indians are super impressed with her singing. Many were left surprised by her perfect Telugu pronunciation. One user wrote, ”Super sing like a Telugu professional singer.” Another wrote, ”U are amazing….!!! A third commented, ”You have a beautiful voice.”