Viral Video: Ranjha, the soulful track sung and created by Jasleen Royal and B Praak, has been loved and appreciated by people all over the world. Crossing borders, the romantic song has now reached Netherlands where a Dutch singer has now created an English version of the song. Originally sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal for ‘Shershaah’, the English interpretation was performed by Dutch singer Emma Heesters.Also Read - Video: RPF Personnel Saves Woman From Falling Into Gap Between Platform, Train in Panvel. Watch

In the viral video, Emma can be seen singing the English version of song and nails it with her perfect voice. Apart from the lyrics, which are in English, everything from the music to the beats, is similar to the original song.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heesters (@emmaheesters)

The video has gone viral with 87,890 likes and netizens are amazed at her talent. The comments section was full of fire and heart emojis and words like ‘amazing’ and ‘superb’. One user said, ”Its amazing!! You’re beautiful and talented,” while another wrote, ”Omg …its so nice.” Many also requested her to make an English version of Mann Bharya and other Hindi songs.

Prior to this, Emma had gone viral in India with the English version of viral ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ song. The 25-year old had also recently stunned netizens with her Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlle’ song.