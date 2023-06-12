Home

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. | Photo: Twitter/ @@jaspal811982

In a bizarre incident, a Dutch vlogger faced harassment on the busy streets of Bengaluru while recording a video of the city. Dutch citizen and YouTuber Pedro Mota was recording a video of the bustling market in the Chickpet area when an unidentified man, who appeared to be a shopkeeper, forcefully grabbed his hand and halted him without any apparent reason.

Pedro, maintaining his composure, politely greeted the man with a ‘Namaste, sir,’ but the man began questioning and shouting at him, demanding to know why he was recording a video. Despite Pedro’s attempts to release his hand, the man continued to harass him and persistently demanded that he stop recording.

Watch The Video Here

In an effort to protect himself, Mota forcefully released his hand and swiftly ran from the scene. The video captures his terrified state as he desperately seeks safety. The incident occurred in broad daylight several days ago, but it gained attention once the video was shared online.

Notably, the market is (in)famous for its mini chor bazaar, which allegedly operates on one or two days a week.

The footage of the incident was posted on Twitter by a user with the handle @JaspalSingh, along with the caption, “Dutch tourist/YouTuber attacked in Chickpet, Bengaluru without any reason.” Since its posting, the video has garnered over 2,400 views. Twitter users have criticized the man for harassing and shouting at the Dutch tourist, expressing their disappointment that such incidents tarnish India’s reputation worldwide.

Here’s What Users Have Commented

“Rouges of nation,” a Twitter user commented.

“I believe he arrested already,” second user commented.

“Is This NOT Moral Policing? KARNATAKA GOVT SHUOLD RESPOND,” the third user said.

“Police should make his bump red so that he will never dare to bully somebody in future,” a user said.

