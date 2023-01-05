Viral Video: Egypt Man Pulls 15,730 Kg-Truck With Teeth, Sets Guinness World Records | Watch

Viral Video: Your body can do wonders if you worship it well. A man from Egypt did just that. He did what many of us would probably not dream of. He just proved his teeth are probably one of his strongest pursuit. An unbelievable yet stunning video has gone viral on social media where the man pulled 15, 730 kg teeth with his teeth. With this, he set the Guinness World Records for the ‘heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth.’

According to Guinness World Records, Ashraf Mahrous Mohamed Suliman created the record on 13 June 2021 in Egypt’s Ismailia. Suliman had attempted the record as a ‘personal achievement’, the Guiness World Records said.

The video of the man in action was shared by by Guinness World Records on its Instagram handle.”Heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth: 15,730.0 kg (34.678.714 lbs) by Ashraf Suliman,” the caption of the video read.

Watch Video: Man Pulls 15,730 Kg-Truck With Teeth

The video, which was shared two days back, has so far garnered over 4 lakh views. “Bruh, I need to find out who his dentist is,” one of the users on Instagram commented in the viral post.

Another user commented, “Now my teeth are aching 🤯”.

