Viral Video: You must have often noticed vendors and small shopkeepers trying to sell their products by attracting customers in their own distinctive style. Some try to catch people’s attention by reciting the name of their products in a rather funny voice, while some compose catchy jingles. After Bhuban Badyakar’s ‘Kacha Badam’ jingle went crazy viral worldwide, similar videos of vendors have surfaced on the internet. Now, a video of a lemon soda seller and his funny style of selling lemonade has gone viral on the internet. The exact location of the video is not yet known.Also Read - When Life Gives You Lemons, Do Not Make Lemonade. They Are Now Costlier Than Apples, Mangoes

In the video, he prepares lemonade by performing all sorts of little stunts and sings a funny jingle to keep his customers entertained. He first sings, “Baaki nimbu baad vich paunga (I’ll use rest of the lemons later) and then opens the soda bottles in a dramatic way. He then goes on to say, ”Ek baar piyoge, to baar baar maangoge Nimbu paani, 2 din pyaas nahi lagugi.” He also lists the ingredients used for the drink while telling about the benefits of having the drink in summers.

The video has been posted on Instagram by 13_gouravsagar05.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and has amassed more than 9,00,000 likes and several comments. People were amused to see the hilarious way of selling lemonade and many applauded his confidence.

One user said, ” wow I love your confidence sir,” while another commented, “This is the son of ‘Kacha Badam‘ singer.” A third commented, ”I don’t why everyone are laughing he also want to grow the business by doing some random stuff like others do and by shouting shouting the voice was so odd.” A fourth said, ”Pehle isko hi pilao aur thanda karao.”