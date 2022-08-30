Viral Video: An Indian wedding is no less than a movie plot as it all the worthy elements of drama, suspense, and tragedy. With the wedding season in swing across the country, several amusing and interesting incidents are coming to the fore. This story is coming to you from Bihar’s Nawada where a woman was seen chasing his groom in the middle of the road in a rather filmy style. The incident has been reported from Bhagat Singh Chowk in Nawada where the woman was seen running after her groom-to-be after spotting him at the market. The groom, meanwhile, tried his best to escape. However, the woman was also adamant as she grabbed him and pleaded, “Meri shadi karwaao.”Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls Steal Hearts With Their Amazing Dance on Sapna Choudhary's 'Panghat Door Se Ghana' | Watch

WATCH BRIDE RUNNING AFTER GROOM IN BiHAR’S NAWADA:

According to a Times Now report, the woman’s family claimed that their wedding was arranged around three months ago. A bike and Rs 50,000 cash as dowry was also given to the man’s family. However, the groom kept delaying the wedding by giving excuses. So, when the bride-to-be saw the man, she insisted on being married to him. Meanwhile, the commotion continued and eventually, the police had to intervene in the matter. The cops took both of the parties to the police station and counseled them, following which they agreed to the wedding. The woman and the man finally got married at the temple next to the police station.

All’s well that ends well!