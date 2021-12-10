Indore: Some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what curveballs life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile. One such inspiring story is of an elderly couple who sell poha on the streets of Nagpur for their survival. The video shows the 70-year-old couple, who are trying to earn a living by selling tarri poha and aloo bonda on the streets of Nagpur, that too only for Rs. 10 and Rs. 15 respectively. In the video, the woman says that they had to come up with a source of livelihood to pay the rent and other bills.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Dances to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Palak & Shweta Tiwari Love It

The video was shared on Instagram by food blogger duo Vivek and Ayesha, with a caption that explains their story, ”This 70-year-old-couple was unable to pay the rent. So, they started selling tarri poha for a living. They wake up early in the morning, prepare everything and come here at 5am. They sell Nagpur-style tarri poha for only 10 Rs/- They are working over this small stall since 4 years for their survival. They are working hard and not losing hope. Let’s share this maximum and support them. This cute couple serves: Tarri Poha for 10 Rs/- per plate , Aloo bonda for 15 Rs/- per plate.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIVEK N AYESHA |NAGPUR BLOGGER (@eatographers)

The septuagenarian couple runs a small roadside stall near Pandit Nehru Convent, Tandapeth in Nagpur. So if you are in Nagpur, please make sure to visit the stall. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, and many people are touched by their story, while others saluted their undying spirit and integrity. The comments section was full of love and heart emojis.

”Bhai bahut sahi kam kar rahe ap apke kam ko Salam,” one user wrote, while another commented, ”Respect to this hardworking Uncle and Aunty 🙏 Aunty prepared the poha and aaloo bonda with such cleanliness!! Really commendable.” A third wrote, ”Buddy you guys are doing awesome work keep that in flow was in tears after watching them. Keep supporting small businesses you got this one guys lots n lots of love and respect for you guys and also for kaka kaku working so hard.”

See other reactions:

Earlier, a similar story of an elderly woman selling pens on the streets of Pune to make a living had gone viral. Identified as Ratan, the woman sells pens on MG Road to sustain herself but refuses to take assistance from others. Even though she is aged, Ratan refuses to beg for a living and wants to make ends meet for her by working with integrity and honesty .