Viral Video: Elderly Man, Boy Bravely Rescue Giant Python In Karnataka

An elderly man and a boy bravely rescue a giant python in Karnataka. The video of the rescue has gone viral on the internet like a wildfire.

Massive Python Video Goes Viral: A video of an elderly man and a boy rescuing a giant python has gone viral on the internet, garnering praise from viewers all over. In the viral video, the duo can be seen in full action rescuing the giant reptile. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Durgaprasad Hegde with the caption, “Daredevil act at Saligrama #Kundapura. A heroic act by this child, but it’s very dangerous too.”

In the clip, an elderly man can be seen holding the giant python by its tail and trying to remove it from a bush. Observing that the python is overpowering the elderly, a teenager steps in, joins in the risky attempt, and tries to grab the snake’s neck. Together, they somehow drag the python from the bushes and place it inside a sack to release it back into its natural habitat.

Watch the Rescue Here

Indian Pythons

The Indian Python is a large nonvenomous snake native to the Indian subcontinent. Also called the Indian Rock Python, it is one of the largest snake species globally, capable of reaching lengths exceeding 20 feet. These reptile sports an attractive pattern of dark blotches on a lighter background, their coloring provides effective camouflage in various habitats. These pythons are proficient climbers and swimmers, adapting well to diverse environments, from grasslands to forests. Though generally elusive and nonaggressive, human encroachment poses threats to their habitat and population. Conservation efforts are underway to protect these majestic reptiles.

The video, shared on November 22, has garnered over 1.5 lakh views, with the count still rising. Additionally, it has received more than 1,200 likes and numerous retweets. Several individuals have also expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“They probably belong to a certain tribe in the south who are experts in catching snakes from childhood but this is a big one to handle!” wrote an X user.

“Wow, really fearless kid! He could’ve gotten coiled around by the python,” said another.

“Kid has 100x more courage than me,” expressed a third.

“This is very dangerous and risky. The kid shouldn’t have been allowed to do this activity. Indeed, he is well trained and strong but it’s not advisable,” another user commented.

