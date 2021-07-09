Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. Now, another video of an elderly man dancing energetically on the dance floor has left netizens impressed. In the video, the man is seen dancing on the DJ floor, apparently during a wedding. He sheds all inhibitions and is completely engrossed in dancing, while another person also joins him in shaking a leg. The video has gone viral, and has amassed more than 40,000 views.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances With Her Shy 'Jija' on Bollywood Song, Adorable Chemistry Wins Hearts | Watch

An Instagram account named Pranav Donk Gurjar shared this video and wrote, ”Watch it till the end.’

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranav Donk Gurjar (@pranavdonk01)

It’s not known when and where the video is from, but the dance has impressed netizens, giving them the much-needed dose of joy in these stressful Covid times. People are bowled over his zest for life and enthusiasm for dance, and wishing that they too can dance him. The comment section is full of heart and laughter emojis.

Yet another dance video had gone viral recently, showing a woman grooving to the popular Bollywood song ‘Kyun aage peeche dolte ho’, along with her brother-in-law, who seems a little shy and hesitant at dancing. As she aces the dance moves and expressions perfectly, the man supports her by coming up with a few dance steps and gestures.