Viral Video: Elderly Man Does Naagin Dance As His Friend Acts Like Snake Charmer. Watch

Nagin Dance Ka Video: Indian men who dance at parties, wedding or in someone’s baarat have a strange obsession with naagin dance. Just like doing the knee spin or the worm would be considered showing off advanced moves while dancing in the US, for Indian uncles the advanced dance moves are locking a leg with another man and doing bhangra or doing the naagin dance.

A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man who was doing the naagin dance in someone’s party started getting too much in character. The man started stinging other people in the baarat like a snake while doing the serpent dance. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘official_viralclips’ and has received thousands of views and likes.

It shows a man acting like a snake charmer for his out-of-control naagin friend, who clearly looks drunk. The funny part is when the man starts shaking with this hands up like a snake and even crawling on the dance floor. The video left netizens in splits who flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DADAJI AND FRIEND DOING NAAGIN DANCE HERE:

This proves that age is just a number!